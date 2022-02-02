In a meeting Wednesday night, the University of Georgia Executive Committee passed a resolution that changes the academic honesty policy and approved a resolution from the staff council supporting the adoption of federal guidelines for workplace safety measures. Both items will be passed along to the University Council.
Academic Honesty
The committee passed a resolution changing the university’s academic honesty policy. The changes include improved organization for clarity, updated definitions to reflect technological advancements and a remediation program for those found in violation of the policy.
The remediation program is a new step to the process to be taken when students violate the academic honesty policy. Upon completion of the program, the Office of Academic Honesty will keep record of the incident, but will not share the record unless the university is served with a subpoena.
To be eligible for the program, students must be in an undergraduate program, have no prior academic honesty violations and acknowledge that they’ve violated the policy. Students must meet with a facilitator at the Office of Academic Honesty and complete the program within a year of the meeting.
The change was proposed in reaction to faculty worries that reports of misconduct would appear on a dean’s certification, a form commonly requested for law school and study abroad programs.
According to the proposal, “the ‘remediation program’ allows the policy to be a restorative in nature, rather than purely punitive.”
The proposal also recategorized self-plagiarism from lying/tampering to plagiarism. The proposal states that calling self-plagiarism as lying/tampering is confusing to students and faculty.
The proposal also updates the examples of cheating to account for technological changes since the policy was last changed in 2007. The updates account for the increased use of digital technology on college campuses, and include the use of websites such as Chegg as examples of cheating.
Workplace safety measures
The committee passed a resolution proposed by the UGA Staff Council supporting the adoption of federal guidelines for workplace safety measures during the pandemic. The resolution did not include specific examples of safety measures, although masks and testing were brought up.
Beth Woods, the UGA Staff Council vice president, explained the resolution was trying to give a voice to the staff in creating a safe and healthy work environment. Woods brought up indoor mask requirements and mandatory testing as examples.
Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Jack Hu said the discussion was good, but that the resolution was unclear. When the state and Federal governments differ in protocol, the university, as a state institution, follows state law.
Hu abstained from the vote.
The measure was approved with three abstensions and will be passed to the University Committee.