A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups.
This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (LSAMP), a coalition of six public colleges and universities in Georgia established to increase the number of underrepresented students throughout the state who pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields at an undergraduate level or beyond.
The LSAMP is led by UGA, and also includes the Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State University-Perimeter College, Kennesaw State University and two historically black universities, Fort Valley State University and Savannah State University.
Some of the initiatives LSAMP provides include summer research programs, GRE test preparation, faculty mentor programs, academic planning and advising seminars, tutoring and K-12 outreach and STEM career planning.
Overall, LSAMP works to provide underrepresented students a chance for academic enrichment, professional development, financial support, peer and faculty mentoring and research opportunities.
Since LSAMP’s founding in 2006, there has been a 325% increase in enrollment of students from underrepresented groups in STEM fields. At UGA specifically, there has been a 550% increase in the number of these students graduating with baccalaureate STEM degrees.
“We are proud to lead the Peach State LSAMP, which has created new opportunities for thousands of students statewide,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead in a press release from UGA Media relations. “We greatly appreciate the National Science Foundation’s continued support of this successful alliance.”
The additional funding provided by the $2.5 million dollar grant will further allow Peach State LSAMP to launch technology training workshops in hopes to better equip students for high-demand scientific and technical skills now required for most 21st century STEM careers, such as skills in data science, mass spectrometry and scanning electron microscopy.
“Our goal is to ensure that LSAMP students are not only completing STEM degrees but also are highly competitive and prepared to pursue a wide range of career pathways, including graduate and professional school,” said Senior Vice Provost Michelle Cook, who serves as the initiative’s principal investigator, in a press release from UGA Media Relations. “These workshops will provide students with the knowledge and critical skills they will need to be successful in their chosen professions.”
The new NSF money also will provide funding for the alliance to study the impact of longstanding faculty-led research opportunities.
LSAMP has also recently partnered with the Georgia Research Alliance to continue their mission of aiding underrepresented students pursue and continue research in scientific fields.
Last summer, the two organizations created the program GRA Student Scholars which allowed 10 university students from the state of Georgia to work together with some of the state’s most accomplished scientists and engineers.
This summer, the program funded 15 LSAMP students to engage in research at five institutions across Georgia, one of which being UGA. The other four institutions were Augusta University, Clark Atlanta University, Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.
For more information about the Peach State LSAMP and how they plan to use the extended grant money, please visit their website here.