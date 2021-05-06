The University Health Center will broaden eligibility for vaccines to include dependents of UGA faculty, staff and students, according to a Thursday afternoon ArchNews email from the University of Georgia Medical Oversight Task Force.
Those eligible must be 16 years of age or older to receive the vaccines.
New eligible members include UGA retirees, spouses and significant others of UGA retirees, faculty, staff, and students, visitors to campus engaged in research and academic or non-academic summer engagement/transition opportunities.
Additionally, those visiting campus as part of orientation and active employees and students enrolled at other USG institutions who live in the Athens vicinity and who wish to receive a vaccine at UHC over the summer will be able to receive one.
The UHC will continue to not send appointment invites to UGA faculty, staff and students over the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated and instead open up appointments to all via UHC Vaccine Portal.
To date, UHC has given out over 20,500 vaccines to over 12,500 people. In total, 10,500 people have been completely vaccinated. UHC was administering about 700–750 doses per day in mid-April, but attendance has recently shrunk to just about 300 inoculations per day. Second doses account for the vast majority of these.
UHC also requested that members of the above-mentioned extended qualifying classes complete this survey. UHC will then contact individuals directly to set up an appointment. Even if a student has graduated before their second dose of vaccine is due, UHC will provide them a second dose.
Additionally, COVID-19 testing will continue over the summer, but surveillance testing will be moved to UHC instead of Legion Field. The regular email updates to complete the DawgCheck symptom screener will be discontinued as of May 17, but positive cases must still be reported through the DawgCheck Test Reporting Survey.