Marshall Shepherd, the Georgia Athletic Association Distinguished Professor of Geography and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Georgia, was named the 2022 Southeastern Conference Professor of the Year on March 30, according to a UGA press release.
The annual award is given to one faculty member in the SEC each year who has a record of teaching and research that places them “among the elite in higher education,” the release said.
“The SEC is certainly known for many things,” Shepherd said. “The research, service, and instruction within its institutions are world-class. I am grateful to have been recognized and honored to be among this class of SEC nominees. Achieving this at the University of Georgia, the flagship institute of my home state, just means more.”
He's conducted research on topics such as how wet soils can sustain the intensity of tropical storms and hurricanes or how urban areas can impact rainfall patterns, the release said.
Shepherd holds an appointment in the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and a joint appointment in the College of Engineering. Additionally, he is the associate director for climate and outreach in UGA’s Institute for Resilient Infrastructure Systems, the release said.
The SEC is providing Shepherd with a $20,000 honorarium in recognition, the release said.
In 2012, Loch Johnson in the School of Public and International Affairs was the first faculty member at UGA to receive SEC Professor of the Year. Shepherd is the second faculty member to receive it.