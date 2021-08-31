To motivate unvaccinated faculty and staff who are a part of the University System of Georgia to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and to reward those who have already been vaccinated, USG will give up to eight hours of paid time off to all workers, including temporary faculty and staff.
Workers can request to use this time off between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 Vaccination Day closure of state offices on Sept. 3 is being substituted with this time off. University of Georgia professors and staff may request approval to take this paid time off.
The guidelines for the vaccine leave are as follows, according to an email sent by the UGA Human Resources Department to all UGA faculty and staff:
Leave amount and type
1. A maximum of eight hours of paid time can be taken.
2. This paid time can be taken in less than full-day increments (no less than one hour) for a total of 8 hours.
3. Leave will be prorated based on the individual’s full-time equivalent. For example, an person who works 30 hours per week would receive 6 hours of paid time (75% of the full allotment) rather than 8 hours.
Process and procedures
1. The employee must provide reasonable notice and the requested time should not disrupt the unit’s operation.
2. Upon approval, managers should input the paid time on behalf of their employees as a time reporting code in OneUSG Connect. Details on this process will be shared soon.
Leave usage
1. This leave is not counted as hours worked for the purpose of overtime pay calculations.
2. Leave that is not taken by Dec. 31 will be forfeited and will not roll over to the next year or any other time for future use.