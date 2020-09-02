Christina Britt created the organization Serving Others Unconditional Love during her freshman year at the University of Georgia to connect her faith to her community.
Now, the faith-based organization continues to grow as it officially registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on June 12, according to a press release. The organization aims to connect college students with local communities through acts of service, according to its website.
This new status as a nonprofit enables the organization to invite more college students and young adults to serve Athens. SOUL is expanding to other cities and campuses, including Georgia State University, according to the press release. SOUL is also now able to receive tax-deductible donations.
“This will allow us to have a more effective means of sharing Jesus’s love with more communities and cities, as well as creating a platform of service for years to come,” SOUL President Gabrielle Glenn said in the statement.
Christina Britt, a recent University of Georgia graduate, said she founded the organization in 2017 during her freshman year.
“It provides so much momentum for SOUL,” Britt said. “Now through being a nonprofit SOUL is able to go to other campuses and is able to really build relationships with other organizations through partnerships.”
One of these partnerships is with Stello Initiative’s For God So Loved, where Britt now works as associate director. This nonprofit organization works to “inspire university students and young adults to have an active faith through service,” according to its website.
SOUL has plans to partner with For God So Loved to combine efforts to serve the community. The UGA organization also works with various organizations in Athens including Arbor Terrace of Athens, The Sparrow’s Nest and WIT (Whatever It Takes).
Senior marketing major Austin Krucke got involved with SOUL through its partnership with WIT, which is a mentoring afterschool program for elementary, middle and high school students in Athens.
“We try to push SOUL’s agenda in the sense of just loving on the kids and caring for them and showing them love like Jesus does, which is our whole mission,” Krucke said.
Although this semester will likely look different because of COVID-19, Krucke said SOUL is currently looking for other ways to benefit the Athens community, such as hosting fundraising drives.
The organization’s new status as a nonprofit will give them “the ability to just have a greater effect on the Athens community as a whole,” Krucke said.
“There's been a lot of dreaming and a lot of brainstorming and heart-storming with what [the future] is going to look like and the endless opportunities that SOUL is provided through becoming a 501(c)(3),” Britt said.
SOUL will host its annual kickoff virtually via Zoom on Sept. 8 at 7pm. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month.
The meetings “will be following CDC safety guidelines, as well as incorporating both in person and Zoom options, according to the release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.