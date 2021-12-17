On Friday morning, students gathered in Sanford Stadium for the undergraduate commencement ceremony. Cameras scanned over the excited ground, projecting the smiling faces of graduating seniors on the stadium’s jumbotron. Music played over the intercom as families and graduates took their seats in the stands.
Once those in attendance found their places, university president Jere Morehead ascended the stage to introduce the flag, presented by the Georgia Army and Air Force ROTC cadets, and the national anthem, sung by voice performance major Theo Schramm.
“To our graduates, we recognize your hard work and dedication, your tenacity in overcoming challenges and your commitment to the ideals of the University of Georgia,” Morehead said. “To the family members and friends in the audience with us today, I want to take just a moment to express my appreciation to all of you, for your patience and perseverance for [the] graduates could not have reached their goals without your support.”
Lindsay Atkinson, lead director of the UGA Wesley Foundation, then lead the invocation, and vice provost for academic affairs, Marisa Pagnattaro, recognized the students that graduated as first honor candidates, meaning they maintained a cumulative 4.0 GPA throughout their entire college career.
Meagan K. Perry, a Dean’s List student graduating with a public relations degree from Grady College, then gave remarks as a member of the graduating class.
“As I look in front of me, I see entrepreneurs — creative, clever and courageous enough to start an entire business amidst global economic catastrophe. In front of me are activists that have braved an entire pandemic to stand for what they believe in, not only in word, but in their actions as well,” Perry said. “You are working to change what has been accepted for far too long. Be it the climate crisis, social injustice, or the importance of a fair work environment for all, you are creating hope at a time when we need it the most.”
Perry’s speech was followed by a commencement address from UGA’s swimming and diving head coach, John Bauerle.
Bauerle, a UGA alum, said as an undergraduate he’d never have imagined himself at a podium addressing UGA’s graduating class. A successful coach who’s trained six Olympic swimmers, he credited his professional success to the mentorship he received from his professors as a student and to continued support from UGA after he graduated.
“Your success in this world will not be solely driven by you,” Bauerle said. “But it is up to you to and imperative for you to define your dreams.”
Yvette Daniels, the current president of the UGA Alumni Association, concluded the opening remarks with a speech welcoming the new graduates to the alumni community.
Morehead then conferred degrees to the new graduates. Each college that makes up the university was announced in the order it was founded, beginning with the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and ending with the College of Engineering. After each college was announced, the dean of that school addressed their graduates via a video call projected onto the jumbotron. Then, Morehead officially pronounced that the members of each cohort received their degrees.
Finally, Mackenzie Dacus, a senior graduating with degrees in voice performance and elementary music education, led the crowd in singing UGA’s Alma Mater and a brief promotional video played, concluding the ceremony.
“I feel really happy that it's over,” Dacus said. when asked how she felt about graduating. “I feel really sad to go but you know, better things are waiting I hope.”
Autumn Sanford, who graduated with a journalism degree, echoed the joy of their fellow students, who’d tossed their graduation caps in the stands and looked over shared programs to sing the words of the Alma Mater as the ceremony drew to a close.
“I feel super excited and a little freaked out just because you know, it’s such a huge milestone,” Sanford said. “But I'm very happy.”