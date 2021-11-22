The University of Georgia has announced speakers for its fall 2021 commencement ceremony, which will take place in Sanford Stadium instead of Stegeman Coliseum.
Jack Bauerle, UGA’s swimming and diving head coach, and Michelle Garfield Cook, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and strategic university initiatives, will speak at the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies, respectively, according to UGA Today. Meagan Perry will be the student speaker at the undergraduate ceremony.
Bauerle has been a part of the UGA community for more than 50 years, including as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach. In 2008, he served as the United States’ women’s swimming and diving team coach in the Olympics.
Cook helped develop UGA’s 2025 Strategic Plan and works with many initiatives across campus, including the New Approaches to Promote Diversity and Inclusion grants program, textbook affordability and promoting female leadership development. She has also served as the associate dean of the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
Perry, who will receive a degree in public relations at the undergraduate ceremony, has been involved with the Public Relations Student Society of America Drewry Chapter, UGA CHAARG and served as a Grady Ambassador. She has also studied abroad in Madrid, Paris and Rio.
The commencement ceremonies will be held on Dec. 17 in Sanford Stadium. The undergraduate ceremony will occur at 10 a.m., and the graduate ceremony will follow at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are not required for graduates or guests, and face coverings are recommended. The ceremony will also be streamed online for those who are unable to attend in person.