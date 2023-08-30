The University of Georgia fall 2023 and spring 2024 commencement ceremony dates were announced on Tuesday. Commencement for fall 2023 will take place on Dec. 15 at Stegeman Coliseum, and commencement for spring 2024 will span May 9-10, according to an email from Archnews.
The two-day format for Spring Commencement, which was also used last year, can be anticipated in the future due to steady increases in graduate student enrollment, said Archnews in the email.
This fall’s undergraduate commencement speaker will be Harold Alonza Black, one of the first three African American students to enroll as a freshman and complete an undergraduate degree from UGA. Black-Diallo-Miller hall was named in honor of him and the two other students, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller, in 2022.
The graduate commencement speaker this fall will be Dr. Dale Greene, who has served as the dean of the UGA’s Daniel B. Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources since 2015.