The University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences will have a new dean beginning next summer, according to UGA Today.
Anisa M. Zvonkovic, who currently serves as the dean of the College of Health and Human Performance at East Carolina University, will join UGA as the FACS dean on July 1, 2022.
Since starting her position at ECU in 2018, Zvonkovic has endowed professorships and launched a college-wide racial equity task force. She has received over $2 million in research grants from federal funders for studying gender, unpaid labor and other work/life issues.
Zvonkovic also served as president of the National Council on Family Relations from 2017 to 2019, and currently serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Marriage and Family. She also served as the head of the Department of Human Development and Family Science at Virginia Tech from 2011 to 2018.
“Dr. Zvonkovic is deeply committed to the success of all students and to catalyzing research and outreach that benefits individuals, families and communities,” said S. Jack Hu, UGA’s senior vice president for academic affairs. “By partnering with students, faculty, alumni and other supporters, she will further elevate the reputation and impact of UGA’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences.”
Zvonkovic received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and religious studies from the University of Virginia, and received a master’s degree and Ph.D. in human development and family studies from Pennsylvania State University.
“I am delighted to become dean of FACS, a college whose accomplishments I have followed for many years,” Zvonkovic said. “It will be a joy to work with faculty, staff and students to create the future of FACS with its legacy of innovative programming, engaging and relevant curriculum and prominent scholars doing important work that benefits society.”