Redcoat Band members wear pink outfits at practice on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The band decided to have a “pink out practice” because they are not able to take part in the pink out happening at Georgia’s home game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 14. Many fans are expected to wear pink to support Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson whose wife, Wendy Anderson, recently died from breast cancer. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)