Carson Kuck, a third year political science major from Cochran, Georgia, poses for a portrait during the inaugural First Generation Students Celebration hosted by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-Generation Success in the Tate Atrium on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Kuck started the event, in coordination with the university, to provide resources for other first generation college students to help them with the many issues they face starting college. (Photo/Caroline Barnes)