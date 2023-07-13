The dean of the University of Georgia’s Daniel B. Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Dale Greene, announced his retirement Wednesday after nearly four decades at the school, according to a UGA Media Relations press release. His retirement will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Greene joined Warnell’s faculty in 1986 and has been dean since 2015. During his tenure, Greene hired nearly half of the school’s current faculty members. Women now make up 20% of the school’s faculty, a record high for the school. Greene has played a role in expanding outreach efforts and the growth of funding for research, professorships and graduate assistantships, the release said. A recent sale of a Lake Blackshear property managed by Warnell also brought $18.5 million in funding to the school.
“Dean Greene has had a remarkable career as a teacher, researcher and administrator who prioritizes student success,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in the release. “As a result of his exemplary leadership both as a faculty member and dean, Warnell is one of the top programs in the United States for forestry and natural resources and is well positioned to continue setting the national standard in these fields.”
Greene has received numerous awards, including the Herrick Award for Superior Teaching, the Wise Owl Award from the Georgia Forestry Association and the Warnell Alumni Association Award for Outstanding Teaching. He was also inducted into the Georgia Foresters Hall of Fame in 2007 and was named a fellow of the Society of American Foresters in 2022, the release said.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be a part of the University of Georgia community and to work alongside some of the best and brightest forestry and natural resources professionals in the country,” Greene said in the release. “I’ll always be a Bulldog, and Warnell will always be home.”