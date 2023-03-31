On March 28, University of Georgia freshman Isabelle Lovejoy returned home after two weeks in the hospital, where she spent time after catching an unknown illness during spring break and receiving no medical answer after multiple negative hospital tests, according to a GoFundMe page run by her mother, Liz Galloway.
Lovejoy's story first caught attention on March 20, when her mother set the fundraiser up on day nine of her time in the hospital. The goal of the page was to raise money to pay her hospital bills and transfer costs from the out-of-state hospital she was in to a hospital in her hometown. As of Friday, 348 donations to the GoFundMe have raised $20,995 of the original $20,000 goal.
Lovejoy tested positive for mono while she was out of state on spring break, according to the page. After multiple urgent care visits, she ended up in the hospital with, at the time, a pneumonia diagnosis.
Lovejoy's symptoms continually worsened and she was eventually moved to the progressive care unit and then the intensive care unit. All of her tests and cultures came back negative, the page said. Doctors turned their focus to treating her symptoms, which consisted of a fever, rapid heart rate and fluid in her lungs among others, and “keeping her comfortable”, Galloway said on the page. Eventually, Lovejoy was approved to be transferred back to Georgia.
On update to the page on March 26, Galloway said that a broad spectrum antibiotic was beginning to work. The latest update on March 28 shared that Isabelle was finally home.
Galloway said as a single mother and public school teacher, she is trying to “do what is best for [her daughter] to make her comfortable as she fights to get well.”
“It is a relief to know I can care for her and not worry about how I’ll afford it. As I said before, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart, and know that we will both pay it forward,” Galloway said in the latest update on the page.