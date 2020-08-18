The University of Georgia class of 2024 missed out on the final months of making senior year memories and had their senior prom and graduation canceled. While they can handle Zoom screen sharing with ease, navigating college will be an entirely new experience.
As they moved in and faced the possibility of online classes, The Red & Black spoke to six freshmen who live in East Campus Village to discuss their move-in experience and what they’re looking forward to — or are nervous about — this semester.
Vhumy Patel is a biology major from Savannah.
“I’m nervous about online classes mainly, because that’s kind of different than in person so it can be a little bit harder,” Patel said. “Three out of four of [my classes] are online,” Patel said.
Niti Patel is a biology major from Savannah.
“Move in was good,” Niti said, who shares a room with Patel and two other students. She said she’s also nervous about online classes. “Two of [my classes] are online and then one’s like half online, half in person,” she said.
Rachel Dunbar is a dietetics major from Loganville.
“Move in was pretty good other than the mini fridge — we had to push it up a hill. It was rough,” Dunbar said. She’s “nervous for [class] being online, honestly, but I’m excited too at the same time just to see what it’s like. I think about six out of the seven are online.”
Angel Marsh is an undecided major from Grayson.
“I moved in a day earlier,” Marsh said, who shares a room with Dunbar this year. “It was a pretty easy process except for the walk, we kind of parked a little bit far, and it took a little longer than I expected because my brother and I were trying to hang up lights and we didn’t bring a ladder. The ceilings are pretty high.”
“I’m nervous for managing, like, everything that’s on the syllabus and making sure that I have my bearings,” Marsh said.
Both Dunbar and Marsh agreed that they’re most excited to meet new people.
Houston VanLandingham is a theatre major from Valdosta.
“There was a lot of people here,” VanLandingham said of his 4 p.m. move in time slot. “I guess I’m kind of nervous about getting to class on time, because everything’s really far apart.”
“I know one of my classes is online,” he said. “I guess [I’m] just nervous about telling if they’re online or not because it’s kind of confusing.”
Chase Roberson is a music performance major from Sewanee.
“I moved in first, but we moved in on the same day,” Roberson said, who’s “more excited than anything." He said he’s looking forward to COVID-19 “really just being over, because that’s when everything picks back up.”
