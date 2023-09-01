During University of Georgia Football home games, the UGA Athletic Association takes control over several parking lots across campus. Here is what students who live on campus need to know about where they can park.
UGA Transportation & Parking Services has emailed out a map detailing the rules for each zone.
Yellow Areas
Parking lots marked yellow must be cleared by 5:15 p.m. Friday to prevent towing.
These lots include: N05, E23 and W12B Auxiliary Services. Resident permit holders may park in the south section of E23, closest to College Station Road.
Red Areas
Parking lots marked red must be cleared by 5 a.m. Saturday to avoid towing. The majority of lots across campus fall under this category.
On North Campus, these lots include N02, N03, N04, N08, N09, N10, N12, North Deck and Tate Center. On South Campus, lots S01, S02, S03, S04, S05, S06, S07, S08, S09, S10, S12, South Deck and Carlton Deck must be vacated for games. For East Campus, lots E02, E03, E04, E07, E09, E10, E11, E12 and E20 are affected. For West Campus, lots W01, W02, W05, W06, W07, W11, W13, W16 and W17 must be vacated. Permit holders for lot W02 only can park in W02A, directly behind Morris Hall.
Green Areas
Campus residents can park in green lots during game days.
These lots include W08, W09, W10, W12, W15, E01, E05, E06, E21, S14, S16, S17, S18, S19, S20, S25, N01 and a section of N08.
Overflow parking is available in East Deck and E06 beginning Fridays at 5 p.m., according to Transportation & Parking Services.
Additionally, the bridge on Sanford Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays, according to Transportation & Parking Services. This also affects both UGA and ACC transit routes.