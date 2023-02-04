In 2022, the University of Georgia made a record $7.6 billion impact on Georgia’s economy, a $200 million increase in impact compared to the previous year.
According to a press release from UGA Media Relations, contributing factors to the economic growth include an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees given, increases in externally funded research activities and an expansion of public service and outreach.
The study of the economic impact measured, among other things, the impact of the university’s programs, spending generated by out-of-state and international students, external funding for research and outreach, inventions and discoveries that led to new products and businesses, gifts from out-of-state supporters and improved practices stemming from university research and outreach, according to the release.
“As this latest study highlights, the University of Georgia delivers a tremendous return on public investment, and our value to our home state continues to grow,” President Jere W. Morehead said in the press release.
For the past four years, the study has been led by Michael Adjemian, a professor in the department of agricultural and applied economics. According to the release, Adjemian said $7.6 billion is a conservative estimate based only on easily quantifiable impacts.
The release said the study also measured economic impact associated with UGA’s operational expenses, including spending on labor and facilities. This created an additional $3.3 billion impact, making a grand total of $10.9 billion of impact, according to the press release.
Externally funded grants and contracts for research are a growing aspect of the UGA’s economic activity. Fiscal year 2022 was the first time the university amassed more than half a billion dollars in research and development expenditures, the release said.
According to an economic model known as IMPLAN, “each dollar of funding from federal agencies and out-of-state foundations generates an economic impact of $2.12 as those funds are spent in Georgia on personnel and equipment,” the release said.
UGA has eight public service and outreach units and UGA Cooperative Extension agents that serve all 159 counties in Georgia, according to the press release.
“As Georgia’s flagship, land- and sea-grant research university, we have a responsibility to help communities and citizens across the state thrive,” S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said in the press release.