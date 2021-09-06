University of Georgia graduate Samantha Badeau was devastated to hear news that a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck her home country Haiti on Aug. 14, leaving over 2,000 people dead, 12,000 injured and 800,000 people affected in some way, some of which include her family members.
“At the moment, I'm still waiting to hear back,” Badeau said. “We don't even know if they are alive.”
Les Cayes, the city Badeau’s family is from, was one of the cities that reported significant damage with people lost under rubble and buildings collapsed.
“Hearing about Les Cayes was definitely a personal thing to me,” Badeau said. “Back in 2010, I vividly remember my grandma being sad and crying over seeing her birthplace and hometown being hit with an earthquake, and now this is happening again.”
This disaster comes at a time when the country is still recovering from the effects of the 7.0 magnitude quake that struck in 2010, killing nearly a quarter of a million people.
“Haiti is still unsafe because there's still remnants of the 2010 earthquake to this day,” Badeau said. “In addition, the president got assassinated so that's also something to also deal with.”
Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, was assassinated on July 7 leaving the government and citizens in turmoil.
Only two days after the quake, Tropical Depression Grace would further cause damage with sustained winds and heavy rain resulting in floods and higher death rates.
Badeau feels the culmination of all the recent events has made recovery much harder to an already vulnerable country.
“The most frustrating part is how these damages and infrastructures could have been fixed back with the money that was supposed to be raised for Haiti, but barely did Haiti even see that money that was donated.” Badeau said.
Shortly after the 2010 earthquake, the American Red Cross raised nearly half a billion dollars, but many wonder where those funds went. NPR and ProPublica launched an investigation into the relief efforts in 2015, and found “a string of poorly managed projects, questionable spending and dubious claims of success” within the organization’s internal documents.
According to the Red Cross, the $490 million donated was placed in a restricted account and 91 cents of every dollar donated for the earthquake was invested into programs to help the people of Haiti — only nine cents were spent on overall management, general and fundraising.
However, this has not persuaded Badeau, who is still skeptical of the organization.
“I honestly believe that the American Red Cross is corrupt, and I don't trust anything the Red Cross says because they could say, ‘We're helping Haiti, we're doing this,’” Badeau said. “If they were truly helping us, a lot of us Haitians who have direct ties to Haiti, would have been like, ‘We've seen the impact the Red Cross is doing,’ but we’re not, we don’t trust the Red Cross.”
In an effort to provide more transparent and credible organizations for those who want to help Haiti, Badeau and Canadian podcaster and activist Sherley Joseph have made a spreadsheet of charities that would directly aid Haiti.
Badeau chose to collaborate with Joseph due to her advocacy work and Haitian connections, she hopes by creating this guide it'll bring more awareness to reliable Haitian organizations.
These organizations include Little Footprints Big Steps,Sow A Seed and Haitian Timoun Foundation, among others. Since making this guide, Badeau has received success in getting aid directly to Haiti.
“We got a lot of people donating to these organizations and making sure money is going to Haiti ... I'm getting word back about how these organizations are getting money and donations are flooding in,” Badeau said. “At least with people equipped with the new knowledge of these good organizations willing to help, and are led by [the] people, it will be tremendously helpful and more impactful.”