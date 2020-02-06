Shawntell Pace, right, and Tanisha Pelham pose for a portrait in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Pace started a ten-week support group for women of color on UGA's campus this summer and is now leading the third cycle with Pelham. Pace is a first year doctoral student studying counseling psychology, and Pelham is a second year doctoral candidate also studying counseling psychology. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)