The U.S. News and World Report ranked many of the University of Georgia’s graduate programs in the top 40 in the nation in 2021.
The U.S. News and World Report ranks colleges and graduate programs every year. They determine the academic quality of a school on factors such as faculty resources and graduation rates.
Several of UGA’s graduate programs rankings have risen in 2021 or have remained highly ranked. The Master of Business Administration program in Terry moved up four sports this year, from 37th to 33rd out of all U.S. universities, which is its highest ranking to date, according to UGA Today.
The School of Public and International Affairs’ public administration program is ranked 6th in the nation. The higher education administration program offered through UGA’s Institute of Higher Education is ranked 8th in the nation and has held a top ten ranking since 2007, according to UGA Today.
The School of Law is ranked 31st in the nation, and the UGA College of Pharmacy rose one spot to 24th. Several of Mary Frances Early College of Education programs are ranked in the top ten, with the college in whole claiming the 37th ranking, according to UGA Today. The College of Engineering’s agricultural engineering program is ranked 18th in the nation.
“These national rankings recognize the academic excellence of UGA’s graduate programs and are indicative of the outstanding preparation our graduate students receive to address the complex grand challenges facing our society today,” said Interim Dean of the Graduate School Ron Walcott in a statement.
Many different programs and resources help the continued improvement of UGA’s graduate programs. Walcott noted several new fellowships, such as the Presidential Graduate Fellow Award, that provided financial assistance to graduate students in order to recruit them to UGA’s colleges. UGA also offers a series of development programs to assist graduate students in the pursuit of their degree.
UGA’s provost Jack Hu recently launched a Task Force on Academic Excellence, which aims to increase enrollment in graduate school, offer support to graduate students and increase the academic reputation of the university.
Because of UGA’s commitment to students, the university is “working to enhance [their] highly ranked graduate programs,” Hu said in a statement.