Dinesh Appuhamilage Balasooriyah, a graduate student and lab assistant at the University of Georgia, was issued warrants for five felony counts of possession and distribution of child pornography on March 22 following an investigation by the University of Georgia Police Department regarding the forwarding of child pornography on Facebook in April 2021, according to a report from UGAPD.
Balasooriyah was initially contacted by UGAPD on Nov. 3, 2021, when he was served search warrants at his University Village apartment for his person, car and residence, the report said.
Following an investigation spanning several months, UGAPD was able to determine that the evidence collected resulted in enough probable cause to pursue five felony counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. The warrants were signed by Athens-Clarke County Magistrate Court Judge Makin at 4:20 p.m. on March 22.
Twenty minutes later, Balasooriyah was informed of his arrest warrants over the phone and given instructions on how to turn himself into the Athens-Clarke County Jail, the report said.
At 12:55 p.m. the next day, Balasooriyah had yet to turn himself in and UGAPD contacted him. He informed them he had hired an attorney and would turn himself in later that day with his attorney.
Law enforcement was first alerted about Balasooriyah after Facebook forwarded messages to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showing him distributing child pornography through their platform. NCMEC then sent the information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD was also contacted by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force of Georgia.
ACCPD Sergeant Shannon Parker, who handles sexual assault cases in Athens, contacted UGAPD on October 28, 2021, about the findings because the IP addresses associated with Balasooriyah belong to UGA, the report said.
Multiple search warrants were issued during the investigation, resulting in the seizure of several electronics at an “on-campus location.” This led to a time-consuming forensic evaluation of the several devices seized, with thousands of images and videos to look through, the report said.
According to the report, the investigation found none of the images and videos discovered were taken on UGA’s campus and Balasooriyah was booked into the ACC Jail at 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday.