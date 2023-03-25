University of Georgia Greek Life is partnering with The Blood Connection to benefit Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
The Blood Connection is a nonprofit organization that aims to “directly benefit health care providers in the community where the drives take place,” the release said. UGA Greek Life has sponsored three blood drives with Blood Connection and plans to host quarterly events with the organization.
“The real draw to partner with the Blood Connection was to benefit our community here at home,” Josh Welch, UGA’s director of Greek Life, said. “We are early in our relationship, but I hope to grow it moving forward.”
The first two blood drives saw a total of 189 donors. The most recent blood drive, held on March 15, saw 111 donations, exceeding the event’s goal of 72. Each donation will support three patients, according to the release.
The largest decline in blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic came in the 18-25 age bracket, according to Amanda Wild, a Blood Connection account manager. To combat this decline, the organization has partnered with universities such as UGA, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, the release said.