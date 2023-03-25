On Feb. 14, The Red & Black published a story outlining UGA’s history of failed attempts to introduce bike share programs as a viable source of transportation around campus, and cited student opinions on the most recent collaboration with Spin, a micro-mobility company that offers electric pedal-assist bikes.

John Lankford, senior director of partnerships and policy with Spin, reached out to The Red & Black to discuss improvements to the program, and how Spin could better aid in its mission to provide efficient and environmentally friendly campus transportation.