Beginning Oct. 25, UGA faculty, staff, students, retirees and dependents 18 and up who have completed a complete vaccine series and meet the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eligibility requirements may schedule appointments at the University Health Center to receive a booster shot, according to a Friday ArchNews email sent by the Medical Oversight Task Force.
Eligible patients must have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago, or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than 2 months ago.
Appointments may be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
On Oct 20, the Food and Drug Administration provided an emergency use authorization for a single booster shot to prolong and strengthen immunity against COVID-19.
The email listed out eligibility requirements for the booster doses.