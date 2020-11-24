UGA HEROs, a student-run nonprofit that focuses on serving children affected or infected by HIV/AIDS, held a week-long “Spotlight on Stigma” campaign, which coincided with the organization’s “Give a Kid a Gift Day” on Nov. 19.
The campaign began on Nov. 16 and focused on educating the University of Georgia and Athens community about the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS, according to a press release.
“It’s important for people to know with modern medicine, people with HIV can still live a long and fulfilling life,” UGA HEROs Chair Pierce Pittman said in the release. “Due to COVID-19, I think it’s even more important to advocate for immunocompromised individuals.”
UGA HEROs used its social media to provide information about HIV/AIDS to its followers. Under normal circumstances, the event would have been held in the spring 2020 semester, but because of UGA’s unexpected closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, members were unable to plan the event.
Instead of abandoning the campaign, UGA HEROs decided to combine it with its annual holiday fundraiser. Each member was encouraged to raise $80 in one day for “Give a Kid a Gift Day.” Nearly 96% of children the organization serves live below the poverty line, according to the release.
UGA HEROs Executive Director Patrick Femia said the organization aims to provide each child with “one gift they want and one gift they need.” This year, Femia said the organization raised enough money for nearly 400 gifts.
For this year’s “Give a Kid a Gift Day,” HEROs hosted a livestream with musicians, stand-up comedians, bakers and other talents.
“With COVID-19, our kids have missed out on a lot of opportunities this year because they or someone in their household is immunocompromised,” Femia said in the release. “I’m really proud that our members have gone above and beyond in finding new ways to fundraise for our kids in hopes of providing them a sense of normalcy.”
Femia, a senior public relations and political science major, has been involved with UGA HEROs since his freshman year. He said “Give a Kid a Gift Day” typically raises around $10,000. This year, Femia said the members raised nearly $32,000 in a single day.
According to the UGA HEROs website, the organization’s goal is “to show kids that no matter their situation, they’re valuable and worthy of love just like anyone else.”
