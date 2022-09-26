The University of Georgia was recently ranked number two in the nation for best student life by Niche, according to a Sept. 22 Archnews email from UGA. The email said the ranking affirms the impact of many new campus safety programs at UGA during its second year of a three-year, $8.5 million investment in campus security, creating several improved or new additions to campus safety.
The email highlighted UGA Ride Smart, a service that launched last December and offers discounted rides to students from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week. The service is a partnership with Lyft and offers up to four rides a month that start or end anywhere on UGA campus, including one block north of the Arch. It has conducted over 17,000 rides since its launch, the email said.
The email also cited increased lighting, cameras and police personnel around campus as positive effects of UGA’s investment.
“Since 2019, more than 300 exterior camera views have been positioned to focus on major pedestrian and vehicle pathways around campus,” the email said. “These cameras have provided pivotal evidence in numerous UGA and Athens-Clarke County police investigations for the benefit of both UGA and the greater Athens community. Within the coming year, the camera system will be expanded to encompass nearly 500 views.”
The email also said improvements will be made to the downtown lighting, announcing that the Athens-Clarke County Government had accepted a provision of $250,000 to improve security cameras and add additional lighting to poorly lit campus pathways.
The UGA Police Department added 10 new positions last year, with foot and vehicle patrols increasing in the evening in areas with high student traffic, such as North Campus.