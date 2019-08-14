David Salyers, a former marketing executive at Chick-fil-A, has been hired by the University of Georgia to work as a “startup mentor in residence” starting this semester.
Also an entrepreneur, Salyers will work with students and faculty to “provide expertise, new insights and encouragement for those looking to start new businesses and nonprofit ventures or otherwise commercialize their inventions and ideas,” according to a UGA news release.
The startup mentor program, in the Office of Research’s Innovation Gateway, is part of a new initiative to “promote innovation and entrepreneurship” among the UGA community.
“David brings a wealth of experience about starting and operating a strong business,” said Derek Eberhart, director of UGA’s Innovation Gateway. “And if you talk with him, you will learn very quickly that he is passionate about both entrepreneurship and the University of Georgia.”
“The focus of my career has always been on helping to create value for other people, and entrepreneurialism is one of the best ways to express that to me,” Salyers said in the release.
Salyers is a 1981 graduate of UGA and a graduate of Harvard Business School. Apart from his career with Chick-fil-A, Salyers has founded ROAM Innovative Workplace and Champion Tribes and co-wrote the book “Remarkable! A Leadership Parable.”
Perhaps Salyers’ most familiar link to students comes from his career at Chick-fil-A, as he led the company’s “Eat Mor Chikin” cow marketing campaign.
People interested in connecting with Salyers can contact Ian Biggs (ibiggs@uga.edu).
