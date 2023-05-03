On a windy Tuesday evening, members of the University of Georgia community gathered at the UGA Chapel in remembrance of students, faculty and staff who have died in the past year.
The memorial service, held annually, was preceded by music from the Hugh Hodgson School of Music’s Southern Wind Quintet as a crowd of around 50 attendees formed silently around the chapel steps.
UGA President Jere W. Morehead started the ceremony with introductory remarks, acknowledging the loss of the 26 individuals who have died since April 2022 and the somberness of the circumstances.
“Relationships are the foundation of a great institution. They are what allow it to endure. But it is heartbreaking every year when some of our relationships are ended, often unexpectedly, through the loss of life,” Morehead said.
Morehead went on to speak to the past services, which have served as a time for those affected to grieve collectively, heal and reflect on the lives of those who have died.
“In the midst of our collective mourning, we allow this community to unite to find some hope and to be reminded that we can honor the departed by the way we live our own lives each and every day,” Morehead said.
Following his remarks, assistant to the vice president for student affairs Stan Jackson led the service in an opening prayer. Jackson, along with president of the UGA Staff Council Savannah Hembree and Student Government Association President George Moore, read out the names of the late students, faculty and staff and their corresponding major and hometown, or position, date of death, and hometown, respectively.
As each name was read, the gong of the chapel bell, rung by UGA Army ROTC Honor Guard members, echoed throughout North Campus. Members of the UGA Arch Society lined the steps with candles, lighting them in honor of each name.
Among the names was Liza Burke, a UGA senior who died Friday after battling a previously undiagnosed brain tumor and McAuley Millen, a UGA junior who died on March 21. Burke’s sorority, Kappa Delta, held a vigil at the house on Monday evening. UGA football player Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who both died in a Jan. 15 car accident, were also among the names called out.
After the last name was called, the bell rang one final time, concluding the service. Rev. Diane Bales from the UGA Disciples of Christ led the closing prayer. Bales read words of reflection from retired minister William L. Wallace.
“There are many things in life that we cannot understand, many things we must simply not accept. May the power of love enable us not to succumb to bitterness or pointless questioning but rather grow to live life with more tenderness, courage and purpose than ever before,” Bales said. “May this be for us all, free in the mystery of love, life springs out of death.”
Arch Society members dispersed among the crowd, lighting candles that attendees had received at the beginning of the ceremony. All stood in solemn silence as the quartet played the UGA Alma Mater, ending the service.