Flowers, smiles and a few tears all came together on a sunny Thursday morning outside of University of Georgia’s new Black-Diallo-Miller residence hall to celebrate the building’s opening in honor of the three historic UGA alums that the building is named after.
The newest freshman residence hall’s title is in honor of the first three Black students to attend UGA as freshmen and complete their undergraduate degrees. All three alum, Harold Alonza Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller, were in attendance for the dedication ceremony held in their honor and gave speeches to the large crowd.
The three UGA alums arrived at the university in the fall of 1962 as three first-years seeking a college education just like many others, but faced discrimination and many hardships to get enrolled into the university due to the color of their skin. The three fought for their place in the university and all three graduated with bachelor’s degrees in 1966.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of their beginning at UGA and although the campus retains the same location and prestige, the campus is a more inviting and welcoming one than the UGA of six decades ago.
People began to show up to the residence hall with formal outfits like suit-jackets and dresses despite the August heat. The event had many UGA executives and notable directors in attendance with the Arch Society guiding attendees through the area. Before the dedication ceremony began, most people socialized amongst themselves as they eagerly awaited the event.
The new residence hall located on Baxter Street is UGA’s first since the opening of Rutherford Hall in 2013. The building is built on the same location as the former Bolton Dining Commons before they replaced it with its current location.
The morning’s ceremony got underway around 10 a.m. with UGA president Jere Morehead taking the stage alongside Black, Diallo and Miller as everyone made their way to their seats. Morehead took to the podium to make an introductory speech and discuss Black, Diallo and Miller’s importance to the school and importance to the Black community as a whole.
“The three alumni we are honoring today faced challenging circumstances when they were here as students in the 1960s, but each of them persevered and went on to earn their degrees and make significant contributions to our society throughout their lives and careers,” Morehead said at the dedication ceremony. “The naming of this building is our way of ensuring that their stories are now forever a part of our institution’s history.”
After Morehead concluded his introductory speech, future Black-Diallo-Miller Hall resident assistant Jadin Marshall took to the podium to express her appreciation and gratitude for the university and to Black, Diallo and Miller for their courage and bravery.
Vice president of student affairs Victor Wilson spoke next about the process of getting the building named after the three UGA alums and how it was a long time in the making. The Red & Black caught up with Wilson after his speech and he further expressed how grateful the university was for honoring Black, Diallo and Miller.
“I thought the ceremony went very very well. We have worked very hard for, I want to say months, but it's actually been several years,” Wilson said. “The culmination is exactly what I would’ve wanted.”
Miller was the next to speak to the attendees as she gave an emotional speech thanking her family and friends who were in attendance. Miller graduated from UGA with a mathematics degree in 1966 and went on to work for telecommunications company BellSouth for 29 years.
After retiring, Miller joined the Charlotte Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club where she would start an award-winning education program designed to help at-risk elementary and middle school students raise their self-esteem, strive for excellence and achieve their personal best.
Following a roar of applause for Miller, Diallo took to the podium and thanked everyone in attendance who helped her succeed throughout her life including her former high school band director Dr. Walter Allen who risked his career to help encourage and push Diallo to getting accepted into UGA.
Diallo graduated from UGA with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in French literature and got her doctorate from Emory University. She became a seasoned professor at Morehouse College and Florida A&M University until her retirement last year and also worked with the U.S. Department of State as a contract interpreter.
Black was the last speaker of the ceremony, who also thanked his family and friends in attendance while also reminiscing on his first days at UGA.
“It’s going to be almost 60 years to the day that I walked into Reed Hall as a freshman that freshmen will enter this building,” Black said at the dedication ceremony. “I can guarantee you one thing: the atmosphere will be a lot warmer, a lot more welcoming than it was 60 years ago.”
Black graduated from the Terry College of Business in 1966 and then attended The Ohio State University for his master’s and doctoral degrees. He retired as professor emeritus of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville after 24 years. Terry College established the Dr. Harold A. Black Professorship at the college in his honor.
Once Black finished his heartfelt speech, Morehead made closing remarks for the ceremony and invited everyone to walk to the front entrance of the residence hall for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The crowd shifted to the ribbon cutting as Black, Diallo, Miller, Morehead and several others all posed in front of the building with the ribbon before all cutting it in unison.
Once the ceremony was complete, the crowd spread out with a reception full of refreshments and a self-guided tour being held afterwards. Much of the crowd packed into the lobby to take photos in front of the three portraits of the three UGA alums in the lobby..
Valerie White, a Grady College alum and now journalism professor at Florida A&M University, came to support her long time colleague Diallo at the dedication ceremony. White co-founded the Mary Frances Early Lecture during her time at UGA getting her doctorate for journalism.
Diallo welcomed her back to the school for the ceremony and White was grateful for the opportunity. “I'm so happy to come and support her,” White said.
The crowd slowly began to thin out with many attendees taking a tour of the building. The guests seemed impressed with the new residence hall and its modern look with many going to the top floor to observe the beautiful view of UGA’s campus.
The new residence hall features six floors and will house 525 first-year students. The hall is set to open for UGA students once the fall semester begins with students beginning to move in August 12. The building is a $50 million project that started to be constructed in December 2020.
The trio of Black, Diallo and Miller stayed long after the ceremony’s conclusion, taking photo after photo with family and friends. All three wore a big smile that never seemed to go away, no matter how many photos they took or people they greeted.