The University of Georgia’s Holmes-Hunter Academic Building, which sits just by the Arch on North Campus, will soon receive a $30 million renovation to “enhance functionality” while restoring the building’s historic features, according to UGAToday.
The building houses the Office of Student Financial Aid, Office of Institutional Diversity and the Office of the Registrar. It is named after Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault, the first African American students to enroll at UGA.
The project was approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, and is supported by a $15 million commitment from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, which has committed millions of dollars to UGA in the past. The rest of the money will come from both institutional and private funding.
“We are so grateful for the continued partnership of the Woodruff Foundation and support of the Board of Regents for this important restoration,” UGA President Jere Morehead said. “This building, located beside our iconic Arch, honors two individuals who changed our institution for the better and left monumental legacies at UGA.”
According to UGAToday, the Holmes-Hunter building was originally two separate buildings, which were joined in 1905 with a three-story addition, which also added a courtyard. This courtyard was then removed in a subsequent renovation.
The planned renovation is set to restore the courtyard and allow the space to pay tribute to Holmes and Hunter-Gault. It will also include the installation of an elevator and new stairs, as well as modernize the building’s electrical and plumbing systems. There will also be a new classroom added, which was part of the building’s original design.
“What wonderful news to learn that the Holmes-Hunter Building is not only getting older, but getting better, thanks to leadership at the University of Georgia that has continued to work on making it the place Hamilton and I hoped it would become once we walked into that building for the first time,” Hunter-Gault said.