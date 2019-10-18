The University of Georgia’s homecoming football game and celebrations have been a UGA tradition since 1922. This year, UGA and Athens community members will march in the homecoming parade through downtown Athens on Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next day, Oct. 19, the Homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime at the Georgia-Kentucky game.
UGA President Jere Morehead, UGA Army and Air Force ROTC members and the Redcoat Band will lead the parade.
Victoria Clark, UGA Homecoming Committee director, said the committee “can’t really track turn out for the parade” but expects “a couple thousand” people attend the parade yearly.
“The number of people involved in the parade fluctuates depending on the year, but there are anywhere from 40 to 70 entries each year, with participants primarily consisting of university groups,” Clark said.
The parade will start on W. Hancock Ave. and will end on College Ave. Downtown road closures will begin at 3:30 p.m. before the parade, Clark said. The homecoming court and Athens community members will march in the parade alongside various UGA student organizations. All homecoming court members are seniors.
UGA has crowned a Homecoming queen since 1946 and a Homecoming king since 1995, according to the UGA Homecoming website.
Last year, Chip Chambers and Avalon Kandrac were crowned Homecoming king and queen, respectively. Chambers now works as an intern at Emory Healthcare, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kandrac now works as an intern at the Walt Disney Company in Orlando, according to her LinkedIn profile.
In 2017, Cameron Keen and Maddie Dill won the titles. Keen was SGA President and now attends UGA School of Law, according to his LinkedIn profile. Dill now works at the consulting group McKinsey & Company, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Homecoming court voting is open to students until Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. The ballot can be accessed on the UGA Involvement Network website.
