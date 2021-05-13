The University of Georgia’s Honors Program will soon become the Morehead Honors College, named after UGA President Jere Morehead, according to a Tuesday UGA Today article.
The UGA Foundation has raised $8 million out of its $10 million goal in a fundraising campaign to strengthen the honors program. The naming of the Honors College is the culmination of the campaign, according to UGA Today.
Morehead served as the director of the UGA Honors Program from 1999-2004. During his time as director, he oversaw the creation of the Washington Semester Program and the Center for Undergraduate Research Opportunities, and “laid the groundwork” for the Honors International Scholars program.
The UGA Foundation’s fundraising campaign also will create an endowment for the Honors College that aims to provide support for honors students through academic programming, undergraduate research, study abroad opportunities and internship opportunities.
The idea for naming the college after Morehead originated with the donors to the fundraising campaign, including UGA Foundation and emeriti trustees, according to UGA Today.
“Upon learning of this action, it is difficult for me to adequately express my appreciation to the UGA Foundation Trustees, other donors, the chancellor and the Board of Regents for making this incredible honor possible,” Morehead said in a statement.