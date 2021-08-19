A year after they arrived at the University of Georgia, UGA’s sophomore class created the traditional “Super G” on Dooley Field Wednesday evening.
Every year, the incoming freshman class at UGA goes to the Freshman Welcome, where they participate in games, eat free food and line up in a “G” formation on the football field in Sanford Stadium to have their picture taken together.
Due to the pandemic, the class of 2024 was unable to participate in Freshman Welcome last year. This year, UGA hosted games, free Chick-fil-A and free t-shirts outside Tate Student Center before the sophomores were herded into Sanford Stadium to make the Super G.
The pandemic still continues, though, and sophomore accounting major Charlotte Lowe said she did not feel safe in the crowd of sophomores by Tate.
“It’s pretty chaotic,” Lowe said. “I wish there were signs or something up that was showing what’s going on.”
While they waited to make the G, UGA President Jere Morehead, Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart and Vice President of Student Affairs Victor Wilson spoke to the class. During his speech, Morehead encouraged the students to wear masks and get vaccinated.
“We have all sorts of incentives to encourage you to make that step [to get vaccinated],” Morehead said. “And I assure you that all of us here have done that. We’ve done that to protect our community, to protect our family and to protect ourselves. So please consider doing the same.”
Lowe and James Hawran, a sophomore advertising student from Chicago, said they appreciated that the university put together the Second-Year Welcome and was trying to get the sophomores more involved in student life.
“It was awesome,” Hawran said. “I only did one year of junior college, and it was all online. … [UGA’s community] really means a lot to me as a student, so I’m very fortunate for it, and it just solidifies that I made the right choice coming to Athens.”