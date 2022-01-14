To welcome the Spring 2022 new admit students, the University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs hosted a “Spring into UGA” event on Thursday.
The new spring students were invited to the event at Memorial Hall. Student attendees received a variety of UGA merch, food and took photos with Hairy Dawg.
Anna Keys, a student ambassador for UGA’s Department of Student Transitions said they have been emphasizing new spring admins to make them feel welcome to UGA.
“This is just one of the many events that we’re throwing to help the new spring students feel like they got the same experience as fall admins,” said Keys.
The first-ever Spring Admit photo was taken of new students outside on the steps of Memorial Hall to commemorate their UGA welcome.
Bex Farmer, a third-year transfer student, said since starting at UGA this spring, she has been trying to “find her footing” and figure out how to navigate around campus. She decided to go to the welcome event to meet more people who are also new to the university.
“I like that UGA is throwing this event because it shows that the school understands that it is hard for people to come in, especially in the spring semester when everyone has already established themselves and made their friends,” said Farmer.
Similar to Farmer, second year transfer student Michael Garcia attended the welcome event to become more engaged in UGA’s student life.
“I have been looking at different events as well as other clubs to join,” said Garcia, “I’m just excited to see what the future brings and the people I will meet here.”
Since UGA was unable to host the welcome event last spring, , this is only the second year the event has been held, Nicole McConnell, the interim associate director of student transitions, said in an email with the Red and Black.
“Hopefully, this event served as the first of many opportunities to support and engage these students and set them up for success at UGA,” said McConnell