Boggs Hall (copy housing donations)

Boggs Hall was one of the dorms that University Housing workers cleared donations from.

 Rebecca Wright

Leftover furniture and unwanted items from University of Georgia students’ dorms were donated to local nonprofit organizations, according to an April 28 email from Greg Trevor, UGA spokesperson.

Although UGA students moved out early this year due to the coronavirus, University Housing provides donation opportunities for students’ unwanted items each year, Trevor said in the email. A March 17 email instructed UGA housing residents to leave unwanted items behind when moving out of their dorms.

Project Safe, a nonprofit organization working to end domestic violence, and the Athens-area Habitat for Humanity received the donations, Trevor said in the email.

University Housing began sorting donated items on April 6 while social distancing and taking proper health precautions, Trevor said in the email. They have since cleared items for donation from 14 residence halls and are working on clearing donations from East Campus Village.

“As of Friday, they had nearly filled two 53’ trailers worth of donations, including more than 60 mini fridges, 40 microwaves and 60 futons,” Trevor said in the email.

