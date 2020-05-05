Leftover furniture and unwanted items from University of Georgia students’ dorms were donated to local nonprofit organizations, according to an April 28 email from Greg Trevor, UGA spokesperson.
Although UGA students moved out early this year due to the coronavirus, University Housing provides donation opportunities for students’ unwanted items each year, Trevor said in the email. A March 17 email instructed UGA housing residents to leave unwanted items behind when moving out of their dorms.
Project Safe, a nonprofit organization working to end domestic violence, and the Athens-area Habitat for Humanity received the donations, Trevor said in the email.
In an effort to make the move-out process as efficient and safe as possible during the pandemic, residents were asked to leave behind any items they wished to donate. This week our staff have been hard at work cleaning rooms and sorting those items for distribution to local non-profits. Items like futons, mini fridges, and shelves are being diverted from the landfill and into the hands of community partners like @athenshabitat_restores and @projectsafeinc ♻️
University Housing began sorting donated items on April 6 while social distancing and taking proper health precautions, Trevor said in the email. They have since cleared items for donation from 14 residence halls and are working on clearing donations from East Campus Village.
“As of Friday, they had nearly filled two 53’ trailers worth of donations, including more than 60 mini fridges, 40 microwaves and 60 futons,” Trevor said in the email.
