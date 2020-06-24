This article is part of a series breaking down UGA’s plans for fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Stand here” markers, sneeze guards and hand sanitizer stations will be common sights in University of Georgia dorms next year.
UGA’s current 200-plus page reopening report and University Housing’s notification page list new sanitation rules for school housing if there is a full return to in-person classes. As of Tuesday, the university is planning on returning to in-person classes and will move to online learning after Thanksgiving. University housing will remain open through Dec. 17.
Seating in common areas will be moved to adhere to social distancing standards, touchpoints such as elevator buttons will be disinfected every two to three hours and individual hand sanitizer will be provided to each resident, according to University Housing’s notification page.
Community bathrooms will be deep-cleaned at 6 a.m. and disinfected in the late morning and afternoon every day. University Housing plans to add towel and soap dispensers and trash cans. Housing staff that clean student spaces will wear personal protective equipment, including a gown and face shield.
Suite and apartment bathrooms will be cleaned by residents. Housing plans to provide disinfectant wipes for each room, according to the page.
UGA freshmen are usually required to live on-campus during their first year. The reopening plan says UGA may waive the requirement for incoming students, particularly those who are at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19, “as UGA will not be able to fully guarantee the safety from COVID-19 for residential students.”
Residents will move in over four days, instead of the traditional two, in time slots to support additional social distancing. From June 19 to July 9, students will sign up for a move-in slot on The Dawg House portal.
Housing fees will remain the same for the year. If a mass move-out is required during the year, residents will sign up for time slots similar to last spring, the reopening plan says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.