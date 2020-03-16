All University System of Georgia schools will move to nearly all online instruction for the rest of the spring 2020 semester, according to a USG announcement forwarded to the University of Georgia community Monday.
“We continue to work to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in our campus and community and appreciate the understanding of our faculty, staff and students as we move forward in those efforts,” said Teresa MacCartney, USG executive vice chancellor of administration, in the email.
The email noted there are “extremely limited exceptions” to the decision to move instruction online.
Students cannot retrieve their belongings on campus until further notice. The email also stated that residence halls will be closed, with exception for students who are unable to return home or find alternative housing elsewhere.
According to the email, refunds for housing, dining and other services will be negotiated at a later time.
The email said institutions will remain open with minimal staff physically on-site, “to ensure continuity of certain services.”
As of noon Monday, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
“In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times,” MacCartney said in the email.
The deadline for students to withdraw from classes for the 2020 spring semester is now April 17 instead of March 20, according to an Archnews email sent Monday.
