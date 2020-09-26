The University of Georgia’s Interfraternity Council passed a bill Thursday detailing its COVID-19 guidelines for football gamedays. The bill is the latest piece of IFC legislation passed that aims to curb the spread of COVID-19.
@UGA_IFC continues to commit to the health and safety of the university community, passing this bill prohibiting tailgating on Chapter house property on Football Game Days. pic.twitter.com/KCwE2oU2hk— UGA Student Affairs (@UGAStudent) September 24, 2020
In a statement from Cash Callaway, IFC’s vice president of public relations, the bill was passed as part of the council’s “ongoing efforts to support the health and safety of the Athens and UGA communities.” IFC chapter presidents unanimously passed the bill, Callaway said.
The bill prohibits IFC organizations from tailgating on their respective properties and states that no individuals other than pledges, active roster members or employees be present at a chapter house or property on gameday. The bill also states that organizations may not have more than 50 people at their house or property.
IFC organizations that do not comply with the guidelines will be subjected to a $1,500 fine, payable to the IFC Scholarship Fund, as well as a loss of football block seating privileges for one season, according to the bill. Post-season games will be addressed at a later date, and IFC plans to revisit the bill on Oct. 6., according to the bill.
“We implore parents, alumni, UGA students, and any out-of-town guests to prioritize health and safety when planning for Saturdays this Fall,” Callaway said in a statement. “Everyone's responsibility must be cheering on the Dawgs within social distancing guidelines.”
