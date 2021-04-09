The University of Georgia’s International Student Life street festival looked different this year, but nonetheless digitally showcased and celebrated the variety of diverse cultural and identity-based student organizations present on campus.
Normally, 3,000 to 5,000 people gather in downtown Athens each spring for the festival where students, families, friends and children gather to enjoy cultural displays and live performances.
This year, the five-day event implemented a mix of pre-recorded and live Zoom activities prepared by various student organizations such as the Indian Student Association, Asian American Student Association, African Student Union, Arab Cultural Association and many more.
“We hope that the virtual content that our student organizations have created helps our community continue to build awareness, respect and appreciation for people from various backgrounds,” Director of International Student Life Justin Jeffery said.
The content engaged audiences of all ages in culturally-geared activities and programs such as craft workshops, dance and music performances, cooking demonstrations, country overviews, a kids corner, trivia games and recommendations for local international businesses.
The event coordinators also encouraged the community to engage on social media by sharing photos of them trying new recipes, crafts or eating food from an internationally-inspired local restaurant and tagging the event’s handle in the post. Audiences could also vote for their favorite activity or program online.
On Monday, the festival kicked off with a 25-minute YouTube film by the African Student Union titled “A Journey Through Time: A Story of Perseverance,” directed by UGA sophomore and African Student Union member Elorm Adzadi.
“I really just wanted to showcase the history of Africa, especially its people — Black people — throughout time. Despite everything that we've been through, we've still been able to maintain our authenticity, we've been able to maintain our history, and be strong,” Adzadi said.
Adzadi said that all Black people, regardless of where they are, share a common “spirit of perseverance.”
Cultural celebrations
A cooking demonstration from the Nepalese Student Association making momo, a Nepali dumpling, was highlighted on ISL’s Instagram. Other cooking video demonstrations from various student groups included Tandoori chicken pizza, earthenware pot ttukbaegi-bulgogi, egg curry and beef noodle soup.
The Nepalese Student Association included a musical demonstration with a brief introduction video of the Nepalese flute on Monday. Musical performances also included an introduction to Chinese instruments and music showcased by the Atlanta Spring Music School,
Monday’s events closed with a German Trivia game by the German Student Organization with topics ranging from German history to culture and language.
In addition to the collection of student organization videos, two live events took place over Zoom including a “Work & Whine” dance class with the Caribbean Student Association and an international coffee hour hosted by the Bangladeshi Students Association on Friday.
On Wednesday, dance troupe CaribSA Vybz took participants along a rhythmic workout style class and taught the basics and significance of whining, a cultural Caribbean dance. CaribSA Vybz also spoke about the origins of Soca, Dancehall and Reggaetón music and how it is a representation of the spirit of West Indian people during the online event.
Dance performances were posted to ISL’s YouTube channel, including the Arab Cultural Association’s Dabke performance, Filipino Student Association’s Kalapati dance, Vietnamese Student Association’s “Night in Saigon 17” traditional dance, a Nepalese Student Association performance and a dance medley by Pamoja, a dance company at UGA.
Coming back from COVID
Last year, the ISL Street Festival was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following the Black Lives Matter movement and a time of resisting anti-Asian discrimination, Jeffery said ISL’s mission is to internationalize the UGA experience.
“Inherent in this focus is to celebrate and support students from around the world with a variety of personal and cultural identities. The International Street Festival is closely tied with our core mission to celebrate and highlight the cultural diversity of our community,” Jeffery said.
Indian Student Association President Ameya Sawadkar said the street festival has traditionally been a place to showcase and share the Indian culture with the Athens community.
“Athens is a small big place — there are so many different people from all over the world here — it is a pleasure and such an opportunity to present a part of our culture to people here,” Sawadkar said. “Obviously, we miss the lively atmosphere in the archway plaza, it used be so electrifying with the stage and all that.”
However, the Indian Student Association still embraces the opportunity of the street festival this year as it takes them back to their origins.
“It’s a good way to experience street culture like back home. That's something I would imagine many international students miss in the U.S.A. — no street food,” Sawadkar said. “We usually try to make some street food and have a small space to give information about India, but this year it was confined to a virtual space. Hopefully we'll do an in person one next year.”