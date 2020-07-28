The University of Georgia’s bus routes will look different this fall. UGA’s Transportation and Parking Services department worked with the Student Government Association to update UGA’s bus routes to follow COVID-19 safety precautions, including different bus routes and less people allowed on a bus at a given time.

“To ensure the safety of all passengers by keeping crowding to a minimum, Transportation and Parking Services is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) on reduced occupancy on buses (ex. 18-20 people per bus),” according to the TPS website. “Many routes have been shortened to provide quicker and more frequent service through campus which helps offset reduced occupancy.”

According to TPS, additional routes will allow more transit support in areas with higher ridership demand. They will also shorten bus routes to ensure buses get through campus more quickly, maximize the amount of distance electric buses can operate per day, and reduce miles that buses drive and carbon dioxide emissions.

There are completely new routes to be added and some changes to the existing bus routes.

Updated UGA bus routes Central Loop

North South Connector

East Campus Shuttle

West Campus Shuttle

Arch Express

Bulldog Housing

Park & Ride

Vet Med

Health Sciences

Milledge Avenue

Greenhouse Shuttle Source: Transportation and Parking Services

On July 6, the University System of Georgia mandated that all faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a face mask or covering while on all of its campuses. Masks will be required on all UGA buses, according to an SGA statement about the transit changes.

Passengers will only be able to enter the bus from the back door to provide social distance for the bus driver. A protective barrier will also separate bus drivers from passengers to ensure social distancing, according to Parking Services’ website.

New bus routes will take effect on Aug. 3, with a limited number of buses running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each route. The regular bus schedule will resume on Aug. 20 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m on Monday through Wednesday, from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m on Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.