A University of Georgia investigation revealed misappropriation of funds held by some student organizations, according to UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor.
Trevor said the investigation was "conducted in coordination with law enforcement," and the university has taken "decisive steps" in response to the findings of the investigation.
Trevor said these steps included "appropriate discipline" of employees in Greek Life and a revision of university guidelines regarding employee access to student organization accounts.
Any involvement of specific employees has not been confirmed by the university.
The UGA Greek Life Office within the Division of Student Affairs no longer lists longtime UGA Director of Greek Life Claudia Shamp on its online directory. Shamp served in that role since 1988, according to her LinkedIn page.
The university is reviewing policy changes and pursuing options to recover the stolen funds for the affected student organizations, according to the statement.
The Red & Black is following this story closely and will provide updates as our reporting continues.
