The University of Georgia has committed an additional $8.5 million over the next three years toward campus safety uses such as additional lighting, cameras, police personnel and a new rideshare program for students, according to UGAToday. In the last four years, UGA has spent nearly $6 million in safety improvements.
The funds will be used for initiatives on and off campus.
On campus, $3 million will go to lighting and new security cameras. Approximately $1.5 million will be used for 10 new University of Georgia Police Department staff. Up to $3 million will be used to start a nightly student rideshare program. More details will be released after fall break, according to the article.
An additional $750,000 is committed to permanently increasing UGA’s infrastructure budget to enable annual maintenance, lighting upgrades and security camera improvements.
The budget also allows for a one-time offer of $250,000 to the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government for lighting and security camera improvements downtown and in the surrounding area. The UGAPD and Athens-Clarke County Police Department will jointly make decisions of where the money will be allocated.
The two police departments often collaborate, despite UGAPD’s jurisdiction ending 500 yards from campus. Recently, a UGAPD detective was assigned to help investigate a series of cases where UGA students were victims of off-campus armed robberies.
In addition to the $250,000 offered to ACC for downtown safety improvements, UGA has also requested permission to install communication fiber on College Station Rd., Lumpkin St. and Baldwin St. to install security cameras.
In an Oct. 5 meeting, the Athens-Clarke County Commission tabled this request, citing concerns about broader cooperation with UGA. Areas of commissioner’s concern include Linnentown cooperation, public transportation and staff pay. The commission will discuss it again on Nov. 2.