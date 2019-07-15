The University of Georgia announced it will invest about $2 million over the next two years in lighting and security enhancements to improve campus safety on June 11.
Improvements will begin this summer, with the first phase focusing on “LED lighting upgrades and improvements,” and light fixtures replaced along the most heavily used pedestrian corridors on Herty Drive, East Green Street and Hooper Street.
“These improvements will replace old fixtures with energy-saving light-emitting diode, or LED, technology,” Vice President for Finance and Administration Ryan Nesbit said in a news release.
Lighting improvements along East Campus Road and Sanford Drive will continue next spring and summer. The entire project consisting of 212 upgraded lighting fixtures will conclude in December 2020,
“The new fixtures will increase the amount of illumination generated by each individual light, thus deterring crime while also providing the added benefit of reduced energy consumption,” Nesbit said.
A second phase of the project “addresses security camera coverage” near pedestrian passageways on North Campus. During a pilot program in coordination with Athens-Clarke County, several cameras were placed and tested.
Permanent locations for the cameras have been identified, and installations will continue throughout the fall semester.
