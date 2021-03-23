The University of Georgia announced the establishment of its new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Student Advisory Board on March 14 as part of an initiative to connect students and faculty to discuss creating a more inclusive working environment for all students.
A total of 12 students from the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs will be nominated to serve academic year-long terms starting this semester and will be selected by Student Affairs.
The university’s Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity and Community recommended the creation of the student board. The task force itself was formed in August of last year to “build community on campus,” and “increase fundraising in support of diversity and inclusion.”
The group will be directed by Michele Howard, the associate vice president for student affairs.
“I look forward to meeting with the students on a regular basis to get their responses to the university’s DEI initiatives while continuing to work in solidarity to make UGA more inclusive for all students.” Howard said in a statement.
Victor K. Wilson, vice president for student affairs and presidential task force chair, said he hopes the student board will converse with Student Affairs administrators to ultimately create a better learning experience at UGA.
“I’ve always been interested in the student voice, and these are the initiatives where we should continue to hear the student perspective,” Wilson said in a statement.