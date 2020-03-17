A University of Georgia Law Library staff member recently noticed flu-like symptoms but has not been tested for COVID-19, according to an Archnews email sent to the UGA community Tuesday. They have self-quarantined under a doctor’s advice.
The staff member worked on Friday and practiced social distancing, according to the email.
The email said the risk for COVID-19 to the UGA community remains low, and there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UGA, as of press time.
The announcement also included precautionary measures for social distancing, hygiene and identifying symptoms for COVID-19, which include fever with cough, according to the World Health Organization.
As of yesterday, the University System of Georgia announced a transition to online instruction for the remainder of the semester, with few exceptions. Students were told to not come to campus and are awaiting further directions from UGA.
At noon Tuesday, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to 146, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are three total confirmed cases in Athens-Clarke County as of Tuesday.
