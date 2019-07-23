A $1 million gift from the Brian and Kim Cain Family Scholarship Fund will provide two annual scholarships to University of Georgia School of Law students.
“We appreciate the tremendous opportunities afforded by a great legal education,” Brian Cain said in a news release. “We hope this scholarship will help the School of Law in its mission to provide an affordable legal education to its students and to continue being recognized as the best value in legal education in the country.”
The fund was established by 1987 alumnus Brian Cain and his wife, Kim Cain. The scholarship is offered to two students who have “overcome significant hardships while on their journey to law school,” the news report said.
“The cost of a legal education should never deter a passionate student from working toward his or her goals,” said Dean Peter B. “Bo” Rutledge in the release. “The law school is grateful the Cain family has recognized this need and made a commitment to help future lawyers and leaders as they earn their degrees and pursue jobs that make sense for them without burdensome debt.”
The Cains said the scholarship was created in honor of their parents, who “valued hard work, higher education and faith and set a lifelong example of service and philanthropy.”
Since his graduation from law school, Brian Cain has worked with the law firm Holt Ney Zatcoff & Wasserman, LLP. Brian Cain represents “commercial real estate developers, owners and investors.” Kim Cain earned her degree from UGA in broadcast journalism.
