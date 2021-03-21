The University of Georgia Zell B. Miller Learning Center, the Main Library and the Science Library plan to expand their hours beginning April 5, according to an article posted on the UGA Libraries website.

The MLC will begin to close at 2 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday, according to the article. The Main and Science Libraries will begin closing at 1 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday from April 5 to April 25, and on April 26 they will extend the hours to 2 a.m.

New Study Hours MLC: Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Main and Science Libraries April 5-25: Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-1 a.m Friday: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Main and Science Libraries April 26 and after: Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m.-2 a.m.

Even though the hours were expanded, students are still expected to use sanitizing stations, wear masks and social distance inside these study locations, according to the article.

The demand for extended hours for study locations came from both students and UGA’s Student Government Association. First-Year Senators Kinya Williams and George Moore collaborated on this effort, writing a resolution that passed unanimously throughout the Senate.

The resolution included data from a survey sent out by SGA which indicated 72.7% of students said they were interested in the hours being longer, and that 61.6% of students said they would visit the study locations for three or more hours a week if the hours were extended.

“We truly believe that if UGA is committed to this scholastic excellence, then wouldn’t they want their students to have more time to study?” Moore said.

Both Moore and Williams said that they had issues with the previous hours, which is part of what inspired them to collaborate on this resolution.

“There have been many times when I have had to finish my work in my dorm, and I just can’t really work in my dorm,” Williams said. “... I know that [having the hours extended] will benefit me and many other students on campus, as they might not have the resources to work at home. So, I am just glad I am able to help others as well as benefit myself too.”