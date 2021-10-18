Shannon Rodríguez, a linguistics Ph.D. candidate at the University of Georgia, works to combine the intersections of linguistics and Latinx culture in the South.
Despite many linguistics studies being done on the Latinx and Southern United States communities as separate entities, Rodríguez is studying how these two intertwine. She studies Latinx people who were raised in the Southern U.S. and determines how their dialects correlate to different aspects of their identities.
Latino refers to people with origins in Latin America, and Latinx is a gender neutral term that has arisen in recent years. This article utilizes both, as there is no one single way to identify people within this community.
Correcting misconceptions
Rodríguez herself is white, but her Latino husband is a big inspiration for her to pursue this research. Her husband, José Luiz Rodríguez, was born and raised in California before moving to the South in his adolescence. Rodríguez said she began to notice years ago that some things he would say came out in a “Southern accent.”
“It got me thinking about how other Latinos might ‘sound’ Southern, and I wondered if they did it as a way to point to their identity as being Southern,” Rodríguez said.
Rodríguez’s two sons, who are half-Latino and half-white, are also an inspiration for her pursuit of this research. She said she wants to know “how they might fit” into Georgia’s linguistic climate.
Rodríguez emphasized that the southeastern U.S. has been a fresh migration and immigration hotspot for the past 30-40 years, making it a fresher area for research, according to Rodríguez.
Rodriguez said she wanted to find out the linguistic differences in how Latinos in Georgia speak as compared to in other states.
Rodríguez went on to express how timely this research is, as many social and political issues have been plaguing the Southern Latinx community as of late. She noted recent events such as the January Capitol insurrection and the ongoing border crisis as being particularly difficult for the community.
“The South has such a jaded past when it comes to race relations, and the effects of anti-immigrant rhetoric are weighty,” Rodríguez said. “I think that one small way that my research can help here is by breaking down some of these misconceptions.”
Rodríguez continued by specifically addressing the division fueled by non-Latinx communities and how negative this can be for Latinx communities.
“Latinos are not a monolith,” Rodríguez said. “There’s a lot of ‘othering’ that happens by non-Latinos and that’s a really unkind and toxic way to talk about or perceive another human being.”
On a personal level
Rodríguez said she has been personally changed by her findings.
“It’s been really enlightening to hear the life stories of these Latinos that grew up in the South,” Rodríguez said. “Specifically, hearing the ways they’ve been discriminated against but also the ways in which they’ve found comfort in their local communities.”
Rodríguez said that the unique facets of Southern culture are not exclusive to white Southern people — they also extend to other communities, such as the Latinx community.
Lewis Chad Howe is a professor at UGA and a mentor of Rodríguez’s, who acknowledged how culturally and socially current her work is.
“Her work is without precedent in the field and will serve as a point of reference for future scholars who seek to contribute to this timely topic,” Howe said.
While Rodríguez herself is not a member of the Latinx community, she yearns to use her research to support those around her who are.
“I’m white and will never understand what it means to be Latino,” Rodríguez said. “But my husband and children do, my suegros [in-laws] do, and I can’t not use my life and voice to uphold theirs.”