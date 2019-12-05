University of Georgia math professor William Kazez has resigned from the university and is no longer permitted on campus grounds according to a Dec. 4 email, acquired by The Red & Black, sent to faculty and graduate students in the Department of Mathematics from Department Head William Graham.
The UGA Equal Opportunity Office barred Kazez from entering academic buildings and centers “principally devoted to student life,” including the Tate Student Center, Miller Learning Center, Ramsey Center, Boyd Graduate Studies Research Center and dining halls. The restrictions on his access to campus keeps with the finding of Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment violations, according to the email.
EOO began an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Kazez by former students in the spring of 2019. Kazez officially stopped teaching classes on April 4 and was banned from campus during the investigation.
An Oct. 17 email sent by Graham and acquired by The Red & Black notes the EOO investigation of Kazez concluded with findings of NDAH violations and "a recommended sanction of termination." The email also stated Kazez tendered his resignation as of Oct. 17.
The Red & Black spoke with three students who filed reports of sexual misconduct with the EOO in the spring. One student alleged her interactions with Kazez involved oral sex, digital penetration and requests for intercourse. Kazez declined to comment on the allegations as of May 6.
The email sent by Graham outlined the non-retaliatory clause of the university’s NDAH policy, which states any party associated with the investigation may not be subjected to retaliation.
As of May 6, all EOO complaints filed against Kazez were restricted from access due to the open investigation. The Red & Black will provide updates as they occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.