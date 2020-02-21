UGA Miracle will host its 25th annual Dance Marathon in Tate Student Center Grand Hall from Feb. 22-23 with 25 hours of nonstop dancing and fundraising for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. UGA Miracle raises money throughout the year through fundraising pushes, but Dance Marathon is the largest event, bringing in the most money for the organization.

Last year, UGA Miracle raised $1,144,453.19 through Dance Marathon. The 2,200 person organization fundraises throughout the year.

If You Go When: Feb. 22 at noon to Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. Where: Tate Student Center Cost: $10 for access to the event; $20 for access plus six meals;$25 for six meals, a T-shirt and a water bottle

This is the first Dance Marathon since an investigation found a now-deceased employee stole $1.3 million from three student organizations managed by the Greek Life Office — including UGA Miracle — over the course of 10 years.

The investigation also found the longtime Director of Greek Life, Claudia Shamp, and her subordinate, Elizabeth Pittard, acted with negligence in overseeing funds in the GLO.

Shamp and Pittard no longer work at the University of Georgia, and UGA Miracle was reimbursed $184,572.48 in November 2019. UGA changed its policy for employee access to student organizations’ private bank accounts the month before.

Jenna Coyne, the executive director of UGA Miracle, wouldn’t comment much on the theft or about how the theft has affected the organization’s image.

“If anything, it’s made us realize how important what we do is,” Coyne said. “It banded us together as an organization as a whole.”

The number on the screen

At the end of each Dance Marathon, UGA Miracle displays the final fundraising amount which members have worked to raise over the year in Tate Grand Hall. There is no public goal for the monetary amount, but UGA Miracle members have the mindset that “every single dollar that we give Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is a dollar they didn’t have the day before,” Coyne said.

“Whatever number comes up on the screen we’ll be super proud of because we all know that we’ve put our all into this year,” Coyne said.

The event’s theme, “Ignite the Light,” serves to remind participants why they decided to participate in Dance Marathon.

“We’re making sure our cause is centered to remind members why they joined UGA Miracle in the first place,” internal director Caitlin Oh said about the theme.

In addition to family testimonies and fundraising pushes for Children’s Healthcare, the event will feature live music, two dance raves, a silent disco and awards given to UGA Miracle participants. Entertainment for the night includes the Redcoat Band and Georgia cheerleaders, as well as musical entertainment from R&B singer Zion Moore.

For the four fundraising pushes during the event, members will call family members and friends, as well as post on social media platforms, to raise money for UGA Miracle. To ensure that members remember the purpose behind the event, one of the fundraising pushes will focus on the story of the Helton family, whose daughter, Belle, was born with a life-threatening kidney disease.

In hopes of inspiring members to raise enough money during the push for the cost of one round of dialysis — $53,000. Each member will be encouraged to raise $53 per person to achieve this goal. Connecting the action to the cause, Oh said, pushes participants to fundraise.

Coyne said this is what she loves most about Dance Marathon.

“Sitting back and watching the 2,200 students [that are] a part of this organization care about something that they normally wouldn’t,” is her favorite part of the event.