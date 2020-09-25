The University of Georgia’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held an online panel about challenges the Black community faces and potential solutions Thursday evening. During the session, panelists and audience members discussed voting as well as how to successfully work toward social justice.
The event’s panelists included Alex English, the UGA NAACP chapter president, Armani Kardar, the chapter’s public relations chair, Indira Washington, a fellow of the Campus Election Engagement Project, Audrey Anyakwo, a member of the National Council of Negro Women, Asong Morfaw, first Vice of the Zeta Nu fraternity, and Brandon Green, second Vice of Zeta Nu.
The panel opened with the chapter playing videos regarding voter suppression and the fight for civil rights. The conversation dove into the means of dismantling oppression and where panelists see the movement’s ideal future. Members of the NAACP chapter also asked questions to the panelists.
Question: Do you think having Black faces in high places truly benefit the diaspora, or are the citizens of oppression just becoming more diverse to placate calls for equity and justice? In other terms, what do you think about the “seat at the table” philosophy?
Kardar: I think that it can help, but it doesn’t help enough. Although someone is the same color as me, we may share our skin tone, we may even share similar experiences growing up, whether that be discrimination in different forms. However, lots of times if you’re in that position of power, your lifestyle has changed. You may have upgraded to a middle-class, upper-middle-class lifestyle, you’re around different people, you have seen different experiences, and oftentimes, I think what happens is they become accustomed to that lifestyle or they often forget, I guess, forget where they came from. So it’s kind of one of those things where they don’t really tend to the people that need the help the most. They just cater to the people that they’re around… The biggest gap is the class. At the end of the day, we could both be Black, but if you make a lot more money than me, you’re not gonna probably see me as equal.
Question: We’ve talked about voting as a tool to dismantle that [oppressive] system. What other tools do you guys foresee being necessary to do so?
Green: We’ve referenced [Rep.] John Lewis, who has now passed. His whole job during the civil rights movement was to go and get stuff started. He led the party, he went ahead of everybody, and he’d walk into a restaurant, sitting down where he knew he had no business sitting down, and get people upset, and then after that, that’s when the rest of the cavalry came in… if we’re not willing to go out there and hold our picket signs the same way they did back in the ‘60s, it’s going to be hard for us to progress. I think that rioting, maybe not the looting, but I think that is an integral part of the system that we’re trying to dismantle. Because until we start attacking the things that they care about, it’s going to be hard to get them to care about us.
Anyakwo: There’s so much more other than voting. There’s the prison industrial complex, you know, many of our Black and Brown brothers and sisters are in jail, are in holding cells and they can’t afford bail. We can start with mutual funds and setting up funds for them to get released from jail. There are social organizations joining radical and local community orgs that help to advocate for dismantling the systems of the prison industrial complex and enforcing either police abolition or police reform. Having those Black people in high places, they have the wealth and the power in order to distribute that same wealth to their communities… A lot of these Black rappers and Black celebrities and Black capitalists, they’re not doing their job in order to come back to their communities and enforce education, enforce economic empowerment. Donate to bail funds in order to release people that look like you from jail.
Question: [Discussing both the positives and negatives about Barack Obama’s presidency] So you have Black faces in high places - how do you manage that correctly? How do you adequately critique that voice without erasing the good things that he did push for, but also recognizing… the list of things that he just did not come through with?
Washington: I think that the issue is more so not doing anything else, and thinking that one person can make that change… Of course it’s important to critique what people in high places are doing, but why is he the only person? Why did they push so hard to not pass anything that he put forth?... Congress was fine with never allowing him to push forth any legislation, and at the same time, we didn’t critique him correctly, because we were like “okay, we have a Black president, it’s fine, we don’t need to do anything else.”
Question: What does your ideal future for the liberation of marginalized groups, specifically Black people, look like?
Morfaw: I’m big on redistributing wealth back into the Black community so that we can actually invest. I know that a lot of the times, a lot of celebrities, once they leave a community, they’re gone… Giving that money and putting it back into the community to invest in a better education system, to invest in better business practices, that is going to go a long way… that’s how I see a better America.
English: You guys have seen digging up remains of slaves at certain places, I’m not going to say where, it might be here though… Just imagine what it would say, even if you could have… scholarships for those descendants [of slaves]... That, to me, would be a starting point. I also think that, with the federal government, there has to be an acknowledgement. There has never been an acknowledgement or an apology about slavery... I think it’s got to start there… My ideal society would be one, not necessarily without cops… but with cops that are actually receiving training that is worth what their job is.
